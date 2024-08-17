STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Trimmed by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $220,954,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in STERIS by 23.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after purchasing an additional 282,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,763,000 after buying an additional 252,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after buying an additional 120,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $232.34. 558,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $243.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

