Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Richard A. Lechleiter Purchases 650 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYBT. Stephens raised their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

