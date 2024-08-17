StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Trading Up 3.2 %
Euro Tech stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.
Euro Tech Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
