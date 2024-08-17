StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

HomeStreet Stock Down 0.6 %

HMST stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $281.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HomeStreet by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

See Also

