StockNews.com Downgrades Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Hello Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MOMO

Hello Group Trading Up 1.5 %

MOMO opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $996.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,632 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 994.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after buying an additional 1,469,500 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter valued at $4,566,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hello Group by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hello Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,716,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 633,746 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.