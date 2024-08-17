StockNews.com Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $456.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $466.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $438.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.89. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $469.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 11.3% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

