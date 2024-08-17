StockNews.com Upgrades Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 553,377 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

