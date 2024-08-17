Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Down 1.7%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.90 ($1.01). 582,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 544,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.30 ($1.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Strix Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Strix Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £181.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,130.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

