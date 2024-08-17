S&U (LON:SUS) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,100

S&U (LON:SUS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,180 ($27.83) to GBX 2,100 ($26.81) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

S&U Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON SUS opened at GBX 1,810 ($23.11) on Tuesday. S&U has a twelve month low of GBX 1,750 ($22.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,340 ($29.88). The firm has a market cap of £219.92 million, a PE ratio of 866.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,888.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,904.02. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 54.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20.

Get S&U alerts:

About S&U

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.