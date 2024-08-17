Substratum Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.28 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010882 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,364.69 or 1.00077812 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023848 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.