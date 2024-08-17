Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.82.
Superior Plus Trading Up 1.0 %
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Superior Plus
In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Superior Plus Company Profile
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
