Sutton Place Investors LLC Buys 290 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 398,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,240. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

