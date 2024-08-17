Sutton Place Investors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,134,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $92.66. 1,240,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,147. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.