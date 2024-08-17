Sutton Place Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after buying an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,911 shares of company stock worth $12,541,978. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. 5,335,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,657,670. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

