Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. 18,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,063. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

