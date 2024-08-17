Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 174 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sutton Place Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 527.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.43. 4,186,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.20 and its 200-day moving average is $527.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.