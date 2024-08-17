Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 667 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after buying an additional 208,969 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,898,000 after acquiring an additional 684,369 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,040,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 235,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after buying an additional 96,397 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 256,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,929. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

