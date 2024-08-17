Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.68.
SYZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Sylogist in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Sylogist Price Performance
Sylogist Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 200.00%.
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
