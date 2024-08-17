Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 64,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $657,985.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,028,674.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,543 shares of company stock worth $1,741,787 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

