Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Shares of SNCR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 64,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $657,985.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,028,674.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,543 shares of company stock worth $1,741,787 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
