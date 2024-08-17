T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO G Michael Sievert Sells 20,000 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $196.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $197.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

