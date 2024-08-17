Taiko One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.86 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Taiko has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a market cap of $518.42 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Taiko alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,283,642 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.76749003 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $12,967,696.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Taiko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Taiko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.