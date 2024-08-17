Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Tapestry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.40. 4,707,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,238,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $296,212,000 after purchasing an additional 489,933 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 53.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $257,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,586 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $219,197,000 after purchasing an additional 54,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,551,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 165,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $102,531,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.