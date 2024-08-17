Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $153.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $142.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.83. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $142.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531,882.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,890. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

