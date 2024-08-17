TD Cowen Lowers Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target to $23.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Fortrea from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTRE

Fortrea Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortrea

In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,560,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortrea by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 268,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 169,882 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.