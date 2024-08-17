TD Securities Cuts Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Price Target to C$0.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CVE NXH opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.26. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions
