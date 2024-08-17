TD Securities Cuts Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Price Target to C$0.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVE NXH opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.26. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

