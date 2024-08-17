Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.50 ($4.44).

Several research firms have commented on TM17. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.94) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.60) target price for the company.

Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 355 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.06 million, a PE ratio of -9,463.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

