Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Trading Down 12.4%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12. 172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
Technip Energies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.
Technip Energies Company Profile
Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Technip Energies
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.