Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Trading Down 12.4%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) shares traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12. 172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Technip Energies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.

