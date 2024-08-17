TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 992,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

TechTarget Trading Up 0.0 %

TTGT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 199,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,185. The company has a market capitalization of $748.82 million, a PE ratio of -104.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.08 million. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. TechTarget’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTGT. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TechTarget

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.