Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Lowered to $3.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.30.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 46,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $209,343.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 734,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,345.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 158,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $379,159.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 46,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $209,343.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 734,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,345.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 522,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,334. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Telos during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,024,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Telos by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 138,657 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Telos by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

