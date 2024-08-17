Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for TJX Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $111.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35. The company has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

