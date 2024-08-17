Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.40. 3,117,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $153.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 724.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

