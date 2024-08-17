Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $197.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $180.00 to $197.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.69.

THC opened at $156.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $157.60.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,488 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,775 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 668.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

