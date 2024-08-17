Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.20. 6,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 15,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 ( NYSE:TVE Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

