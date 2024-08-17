Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) PT Raised to $11.27 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.66 to $11.27 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TBNK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

TBNK stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.