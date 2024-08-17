Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TBNK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

TBNK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,955. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

