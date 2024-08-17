Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $200.53. 4,236,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,879. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average of $182.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

