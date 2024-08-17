The Allstate Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $14.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.42. Allstate has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $184.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

