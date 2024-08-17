The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of ANDE stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 167,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Andersons has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $61.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on ANDE

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.