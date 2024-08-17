The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Andersons Price Performance
Shares of ANDE stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 167,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Andersons has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $61.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Andersons
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Andersons
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.