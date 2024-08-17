The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) PT Raised to $49.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BWIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $44.87.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $105,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,114.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $161,269.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,698.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $105,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,114.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,236 shares of company stock worth $10,432,516. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

