The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts ATS (NYSE:ATS) Price Target to $30.00

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised ATS to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

ATS opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. ATS has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATS will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 18.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ATS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,578,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,050,000 after acquiring an additional 107,351 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 34.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,560,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,863,000 after purchasing an additional 909,149 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ATS by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,240,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ATS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,916,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,328,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

