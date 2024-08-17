The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $59.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VCTR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

Shares of VCTR opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,746 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after acquiring an additional 219,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

