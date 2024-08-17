The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Target Price to $16.70

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.30 to $16.70 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.24.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 127.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 137,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

