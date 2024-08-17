The Graph (GRT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Billion

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $20.64 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

