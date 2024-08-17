The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.74 and a 200 day moving average of $353.23. The company has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

