The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

