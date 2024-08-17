The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Short Interest Up 20.8% in July

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 785,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,439. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.