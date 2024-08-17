Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Themes Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AUMI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. Themes Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08.
Themes Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
