Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Decreased by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.9% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,187,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $603.98. 1,076,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $570.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $622.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $230.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

