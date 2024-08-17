Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0551 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $366.34 million and $3.89 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,650,795,481 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

