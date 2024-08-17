Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.23

Shares of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 83473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LCFS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.50.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

